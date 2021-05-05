ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.25. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 38,625 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.