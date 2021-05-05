Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys Shares of 3,600 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,133,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth $15,127,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in YETI in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $9,340,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $946,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.41. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 112.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.