Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000.

ESGV stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $78.69.

