Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 125 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.