Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 921 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELAN opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $34.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

