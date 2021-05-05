Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Gap Down to $18.76

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $18.36. Passage Bio shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 995 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after buying an additional 700,431 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 499,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 159,552 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.