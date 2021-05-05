Patricia A. Lang Sells 24,677 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -859.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at $6,557,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,643,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,850,000 after purchasing an additional 224,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

