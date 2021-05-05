Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,466 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 325,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.