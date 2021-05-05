Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,810 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,596,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,385,000 after buying an additional 854,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,219,000 after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,941,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,232,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 750,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,663,000 after acquiring an additional 633,433 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.26. The stock had a trading volume of 291,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,634,034. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $125.52 and a 12 month high of $139.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.50.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

