Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 68,122 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 61.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.97. 25,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $227.82.

