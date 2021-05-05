Patriot Investment Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 361.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,092,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.34. 14,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,528. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

