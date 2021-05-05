Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 59,014 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 60.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,320. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

