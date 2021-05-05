Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

INTC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.10. 500,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $230.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

