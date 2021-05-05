PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto Sells 9,000 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Britto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $293.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

