PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.63. The stock had a trading volume of 370,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

