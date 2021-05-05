PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,350 shares of company stock worth $70,655,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.65. 351,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

