Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $172.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $149.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $82.12 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,625,000 after buying an additional 55,047 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 733,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.