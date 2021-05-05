Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Position Decreased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,273,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,856,000 after purchasing an additional 292,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,836,000 after purchasing an additional 381,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

