Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.87

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 13534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

