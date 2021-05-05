Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.87

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 13534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 172,476 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

