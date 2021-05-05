Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $335.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.86.

PEN stock opened at $288.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.11 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.25.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

