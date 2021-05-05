Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $319.52 and last traded at $293.89, with a volume of 4984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.93.
The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,093.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.25.
About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)
Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.
