Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

