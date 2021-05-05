PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

PetMed Express has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. PetMed Express has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

