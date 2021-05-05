Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. 13,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,382. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $97.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.