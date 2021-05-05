Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The India Fund by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in The India Fund during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFN traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $20.57. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,743. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

