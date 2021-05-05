Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000.

SIVR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.59. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

