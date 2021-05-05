Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $647,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

XME stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. 642,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,665,237. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

