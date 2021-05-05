Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ GABC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.40. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.