PFG Advisors Acquires 1,459 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SLV opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

