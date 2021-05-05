PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,125 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after purchasing an additional 96,569 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $191.04 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $192.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

