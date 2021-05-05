PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,550 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

