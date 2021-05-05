PFG Advisors Buys 41 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

VEEV opened at $264.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.71 and its 200 day moving average is $277.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

