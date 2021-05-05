Phibro Animal Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.