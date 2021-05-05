Phibro Animal Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
