Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.