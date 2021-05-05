Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.34. 53,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,809,804. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $96.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.23.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

