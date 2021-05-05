Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.80

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.80 and last traded at $95.65, with a volume of 6026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

