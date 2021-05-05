Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Shares Sold by Heronetta Management L.P.

Heronetta Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners makes up about 0.5% of Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Heronetta Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

