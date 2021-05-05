PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other PHX Minerals news, CFO Raphael D’amico purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,730,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,152. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHX opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

