PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 78.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 80,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,730,762 shares of company stock worth $3,533,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

