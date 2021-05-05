Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.
PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
