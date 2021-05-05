Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.20.

PLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -99.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.