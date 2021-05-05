PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
NYSE PTY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
