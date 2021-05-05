PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE PCN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $18.43.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
