PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
PNI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
