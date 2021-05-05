PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

PNI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,887. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

