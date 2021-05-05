Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 9,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 254,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTOCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,878,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,678,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $446,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

