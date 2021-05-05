Ping Li Sells 75,000 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.09 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

