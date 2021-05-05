Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

