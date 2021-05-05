Piper Sandler Boosts Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $255.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INSP. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.75.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $226.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -97.64 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,993,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,998,000 after acquiring an additional 91,563 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,958,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

