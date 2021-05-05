Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 90,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,991,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.