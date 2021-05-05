Piper Sandler Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

Shares of COOP opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

